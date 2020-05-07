e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Kotak Mahindra Bank declares 10% pay cut for staff with over Rs 25 lakh annual salary

Kotak Mahindra Bank declares 10% pay cut for staff with over Rs 25 lakh annual salary

The move comes weeks after the top management voluntarily surrendered 15 per cent of their payments for 2020-21.

business Updated: May 07, 2020 17:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
File photo of Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Mumbai.
File photo of Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Mumbai. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
         

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has decided on a 10 per cent pay cut for the employees earning above Rs 25 lakh per annum, in a business sustainability move amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a communication.

The move comes weeks after the top management voluntarily surrendered 15 per cent of their payments for 2020-21.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to have a heavy impact on the economy and many corporates have been cutting salaries. Some have also retrenched staff, with the unorganised sector being hit the most. The unemployment rate in India touched 27 per cent in the week to May 3, according to think-tank CMIE.

“What seemed like a 2-3 months phenomenon in the beginning, has turned out to be a pandemic with serious implications on both lives and livelihood. More importantly, it is increasingly clear that the pandemic is not going away anytime soon,” Kotak’s group chief Human Resources officer Sukhjit S Pasricha said in an internal note.  The move to recalibrate salaries is driven by the objective of business sustainability, Pasricha said.

“We have decided on a 10 per cent reduction in CTC (cost to company) for all colleagues with a salary of more than Rs 25 lakh per annum, with effect from May 2020 for FY21,” the note said.

Quoting the bank’s Managing Director Uday Kotak, the note said, “we are into unchartered waters and only time will tell how we as a firm, as an economy, as a country, as a world, as humanity, emerge from this momentous event.” The group and Kotak himself had earlier announced donations to the PM-CARES Fund and also the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund.

tags
top news
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
How Nissan Kicks 2020 plans to upstage Hyundai, Kia in battle for more features
How Nissan Kicks 2020 plans to upstage Hyundai, Kia in battle for more features
When husbands don’t perform, wives are blamed: Sania Mirza
When husbands don’t perform, wives are blamed: Sania Mirza
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news