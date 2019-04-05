Today in New Delhi, India
Lakshmi Vilas board okays merger deal with Indiabulls Housing

India’s Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd said on Friday its board has approved a share swap acquisition by housing finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

Updated: Apr 05, 2019 18:13 IST
Indiabulls Financial Services (IBFSL), one of India's leading private sector non-banking financial services company, 29/10/2011.(Mint file photo)

For every share held, the shareholders of the private-sector bank would be entitled to get 0.14 share in Indiabulls, Lakshmi Vilas Bank said in a statement.

