Lakshmi Vilas board okays merger deal with Indiabulls Housing
India’s Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd said on Friday its board has approved a share swap acquisition by housing finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.business Updated: Apr 05, 2019 18:13 IST
Reuters
For every share held, the shareholders of the private-sector bank would be entitled to get 0.14 share in Indiabulls, Lakshmi Vilas Bank said in a statement.
First Published: Apr 05, 2019 18:12 IST