Maruti launches multi-purpose vehicle XL6 starting at Rs 9.7 lakh

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:50 IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday launched its multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) XL6 at a price range of Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs11.45 lakh. The vehicle will be sold through the company’s Nexa chain of premium dealerships.

XL6 has been launched in India with Bharat Stage 6-compliant K15 petrol engine.

“There is a considerable increase in demand for premium MPVs owing to the ever-evolving customer needs. At Maruti Suzuki, we always bring out products that match and compliment customer’s demand. Backed by NEXA’s focus on creation and innovation, the XL6 is a testament of our commitment to bring the newest technologies to our customers,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

“The XL6 strikes a perfect balance of style, space, comfort, performance and safety. We are confident that our exclusive 6-seater, the XL6 will strike a chord with today’s customer who seeks comfort and style,” said Ayukawa.

With the launch of XL6, Maruti’s product portfolio in the utility vehicle segment will have three offerings - Vitara Brezza and Ertiga being the other two.

The XL6 will help the company compete with new entrants - Kia Motors India ltd and MG Motor India Ltd.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 14:45 IST