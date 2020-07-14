e-paper
Home / Business News / MG Motor unveils Hector Plus in India

MG Motor unveils Hector Plus in India

The Hector Plus comes with captain seats in the middle row with new dual-tone smoked sepia brown interiors, besides new headlamps and chrome-studded front grille.

business Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:01 IST
Malyaban Ghosh
Malyaban Ghosh
Mint, New Delhi
Hector Plus is a six-seater sports utility vehicle (SUV) with a price tag of Rs 13.48-18.53 lakh.
         

MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd on Monday launched the Hector Plus, a six-seater sports utility vehicle (SUV), with a price tag of Rs 13.48-18.53 lakh, the company’s third product for the Indian market after Hector (mid-size SUV) and ZS EV (an electric SUV). Hector Plus comes with turbo-charged 1.5 litre petrol and 2 litre diesel engines, and will be available in four variants—style, super, smart and sharp.

Since the launch in 2019, new entrants, MG Motor and Kia Motors, have challenged established car manufacturers, such as Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, with their product and technology offerings. MG’s Hector was the highest selling vehicle in the price range within six months of the launch, despite an economic slowdown, which led to a fall in vehicle sales.

The Hector Plus comes with captain seats in the middle row with new dual-tone smoked sepia brown interiors, besides new headlamps and chrome-studded front grille.

It also offers the next-gen iSMART technology with a chit-chat feature, which lets you talk to the vehicle while driving. Its other features include the smart swipe, front and rear bumpers, rear tail light design, and revised skid plates, the company said in a statement.

MG has collaborated with used car selling platform, Car Dekho, for selling Hector Plus from customers at 60% of the value after three years.

Rajeev Chaba, president, MG Motor India, said the price range for the segment is between Rs 16.44 lakh and Rs 22.43 lakh, but the company is offering an aggressive introductory price, which is cheaper than all the existing products in the Indian market.

“We entered the Indian automobile market in 2019 with the Hector. Our vision has been to touch the lives of car owners in India by offering them the world’s best technology, including connected mobility. The launch of Hector Plus is a new milestone in our journey and we are committed to serving customers with the top-notch products and services,” added Chaba.

MG was the first auto manufacturer to restart manufacturing in the last week of April, after removal of the lockdown to contain Covid -19.

