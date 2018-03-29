Microsoft unveils biggest reorganisation in years, Terry Myerson to leave firm

Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer 9CEO) Satya Nadella unveiled the company’s biggest reorganisation in years, combining the divisions that focus on devices and software for businesses while moving the Windows operating system unit into the cloud operations.

It’s a sweeping set of changes that includes the departure of Windows chief and Microsoft veteran Terry Myerson and the appointment of Scott Guthrie to oversee the combined Windows and cloud operation.

Nadella is also putting Office chief Rajesh Jha in charge of the newly created Experiences & Devices team. This group will focus on how people interact with various computing devices, using multiple senses, Microsoft said in a memo.

Shares of the world’s biggest software maker rose 0.8% to $90.06 at 11:59 am in New York. The stock has gained 38% in the past year.