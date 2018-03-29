 Microsoft unveils biggest reorganisation in years, Terry Myerson to leave firm | business news | Hindustan Times
Microsoft unveils biggest reorganisation in years, Terry Myerson to leave firm

It’s a sweeping set of changes that includes the departure of Windows chief and Microsoft veteran Terry Myerson.

business Updated: Mar 29, 2018 22:03 IST
Alistair Barr

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp, speaks during the Microsoft Inspire partner conference at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC, US, on July 10, 2017. (Bloomberg)

Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer 9CEO) Satya Nadella unveiled the company’s biggest reorganisation in years, combining the divisions that focus on devices and software for businesses while moving the Windows operating system unit into the cloud operations.

It’s a sweeping set of changes that includes the departure of Windows chief and Microsoft veteran Terry Myerson and the appointment of Scott Guthrie to oversee the combined Windows and cloud operation.

Nadella is also putting Office chief Rajesh Jha in charge of the newly created Experiences & Devices team. This group will focus on how people interact with various computing devices, using multiple senses, Microsoft said in a memo.

Shares of the world’s biggest software maker rose 0.8% to $90.06 at 11:59 am in New York. The stock has gained 38% in the past year.

