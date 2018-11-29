Expect more changes in next 5 years than last 50: Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth

The automotive industry will see more changes in the next five years than in the last 50 years, with collaborations between industry and academia vital to the way forward, according to Ralf Speth, CEO of the Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover.

Addressing industry leaders at the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) in Coventry, Speth said India, with innovation as one of its key strengths, is well placed to respond to the coming changes.

The WMG is founded by prominent engineer-academic Kumar Bhattacharyya, who is also a member of the House of Lords.

Speth told the gathering at the conference organised by the Consulate of India, Birmingham, and others: “In automotive, we will see more change in the next 5 years than in the last 50 as autonomous, connected, electrified and shared vehicles, what we at JLR call ‘ACES’ are becoming real”.

“At JLR, we call this future mobility as Destination Zero: zero emissions, zero accidents, zero congestion; and our journey towards Destination Zero has already started. The Jaguar I-Pace, the world’s first premium electric SUV, is the latest step.”

In the company’s quest for ‘Destination Zero’, Speth added that JLR, Tata and WMG have invested £ 150 million in the largest single automotive technology facility in Europe, now named as the Lord Bhattacharya building.

“India is well positioned to respond to the rapid pace of change because it has innovation embedded into the fabric of its society. The opportunity for today and tomorrow is to harness India’s rich expertise and skill in a new mobility ecosystem. Not just to Make in India, but to Make with India and to Make for India”, Speth added.

Amo Kalar of the British High Commission, New Delhi, welcomed WMG’s commitment to the India - UK Tech Partnership announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Theresa May in April.

He observed the scale of opportunities provided by bilateral economic collaboration, such as the 1,10,000 plus jobs by the Indian companies in UK, many bringing in highly skilled professionals.

Kiran Khatri of the high commission of India highlighted the success of Access India programme as a unique integrated market-entry support programme, which is the first of its kind to support UK businesses, focussing on UK SMEs. The AIP is currently supporting 24 such SMEs.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 15:29 IST