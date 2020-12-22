Mrs Bectors Food IPO: Shares to be allotted today. Here’s how you can check status

business

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 08:17 IST

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, whose Rs 540 crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed a whopping 198 times on the last day of subscription on December 17, may finalise the allotment of shares by Tuesday, December 22. The shares of the company are expected to list on bourses on December 28.

The initial share sale of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription last Tuesday. This was the second IPO after Burger King India this month to have received oversubscription in a few hours of opening for public subscription.

Mrs Bectors Food’s IPO received bids for 2,62,10,42,200 shares against 1,32,36,211 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 176.85 times, non-institutional investors 620.86 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 29.28 times.

The share sale took place between December 15 and December 17 and the price was Rs 286-Rs 288 per share. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 40.54 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, amounting to Rs 500 crore.

Before that, Mrs Bectors Food raised Rs 162 crore from anchor investors.

Here is how you can check the status of your allotment, if you have applied for Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO:

On Link Intime:

1. You will have to visit the registrar’s website (Link Intime India Pvt Ltd)

2. You will have to click on the drop-down menu and select the company name Mrs Bectors Food in the drop-down menu of the investor’s centre section.

3. You will have to enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

4. You can click on the submit button and view their allotment status after entering the given captcha code.

On BSE:

1. You can also check your IPO allotment status on BSE’s website.

2. You will have to select Equity and then select issue name Mrs Bectors Food from the dropdown menu.

3. You will have to enter your PAN or application number and click the search button.

4. You can see the number of shares subscribed during the IPO, and the shares allotted on the page through the application status.