Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash to wed Shloka Mehta this year?

Is Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, the girl Akash Ambani, the son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, slated to marry later this year? The answer is yes, if people familiar with the matter are to be believed.

While the two families have refused to comment on the wedding, these people say an announcement of the engagement could be made in the next few weeks, with the wedding being planned for early December.

Akash, 27, is the eldest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, formerly known as B. Arunkumar & Co. The family lives in south Mumbai.

Russell is the son of Arunkumar Ramniklal M., one of the co-founders of B. Arunkumar & Co., way back in 1960 in Opera House, Mumbai’s diamond trade hub. She is the youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta.

The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well and Akash and Shloka studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

While emails and reminders sent to spokespersons of the Ambani family and Reliance Industries remained unanswered, a person close to the family said, “No dates of either the wedding or engagement of Akash Ambani have been finalised”.

“As and when any good news is to be shared, the family will be delighted to share with everyone,” the source said.

This person discounted talk of March 24 being set as the engagement date.

Emails sent to a Rosy Blue spokesperson too remain unanswered.

Akash and twin sister Isha are the eldest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He is on the board of Reliance Jio, the group’s fast growing telecom venture.

Shloka, who after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University and masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science, is a director at the Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014. She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.