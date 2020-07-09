e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Net inflows into equity MFs hit four-year low

Net inflows into equity MFs hit four-year low

Net inflows, including into ELSS, crashed 95.75% from Rs 5,666.34 crore in May to Rs 240.55 crore in June, the lowest since March 2016, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. The figure is 96.89% below last June’s Rs 7,741.04 crore inflows.

business Updated: Jul 09, 2020 04:21 IST
Nasrin Sultana and Neil Borate
Nasrin Sultana and Neil Borate
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Net inflows crashed 95.75% from ₹5,666.34 crore in May to ₹240.55 crore in June.
Net inflows crashed 95.75% from ₹5,666.34 crore in May to ₹240.55 crore in June.(AP)
         

Equity mutual funds witnessed the lowest net inflows in 51 months in June, industry data showed on Wednesday, as jittery investors paused investments, while others cashed out in a rising market.

Net inflows, including into ELSS, crashed 95.75% from Rs 5,666.34 crore in May to Rs 240.55 crore in June, the lowest since March 2016, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. The figure is 96.89% below last June’s Rs 7,741.04 crore inflows.

Net inflows into equity-oriented funds were substantially lower in June, said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India. “This was largely on the back of net outflows from multicap and large-cap funds. This could be attributed to profit-booking by investors given the surge in the markets in recent times,” Srivastava added. The latest figures could be a one-month blip, he added.

Multicap and largecap funds saw net outflows of Rs 777.60 crore and Rs 212.78 crore respectively in June, while midcap and smallcap funds saw net inflows of Rs 36.70 crore and Rs 249.20 crore.

Redemptions in equity schemes almost doubled to Rs 13,520.03 crore in June from Rs 7,283.23 crore in May and Rs 10,664.16 crore a year ago.

At a time of widespread pay cuts, job losses and business uncertainties, inflows through systematic investment plans (SIP) fell below Rs 8,000 crore, touching Rs 7,927.11 crore, in a steady decline from Rs 8,123,03 crore in May and Rs 8,376.11 crore in April. The June SIP figures are the lowest since November 2018.

tags
top news
Tracing Vikas Dubey’s run across two states
Tracing Vikas Dubey’s run across two states
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Remdesivir shortage hits Delhi as requirement soars
Remdesivir shortage hits Delhi as requirement soars
ITDC may get to run Parliament canteen; decision likely soon
ITDC may get to run Parliament canteen; decision likely soon
Govt eyes country of origin tag by August
Govt eyes country of origin tag by August
Fully prepared to deal with any rise: Goa CM
Fully prepared to deal with any rise: Goa CM
ICICI Bank set to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore
ICICI Bank set to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In