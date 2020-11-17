e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Nikkei hits 29-year high as vaccine optimism boosts risk appetite

Nikkei hits 29-year high as vaccine optimism boosts risk appetite

The Nikkei share average rose 0.42% to 26,014.62, its highest close since May 1991. The broader Topix added 0.15% to 1,734.39, after having slipped into negative territory in morning trade.

business Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 13:37 IST
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters
A passerby wearing a protective face mask walks past an electronic board showing the graphs of the recent movements of Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan.
A passerby wearing a protective face mask walks past an electronic board showing the graphs of the recent movements of Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)
         

Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a 29-year high on Tuesday as investors cheered news of another potential coronavirus vaccine that re-ignited hopes of a swift global recovery.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.42% to 26,014.62, its highest close since May 1991. The broader Topix added 0.15% to 1,734.39, after having slipped into negative territory in morning trade.

Investor sentiment was given a boost when Moderna Inc said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing infection based on interim late-state data. Still, downturn risks remain as investors turned cautious after the index rallied sharply by more than 13% this month, and as new coronavirus cases have been surging both at home and abroad, analysts said. The benchmark index had closed at a 29-year high on Monday as well after the economy posted its first expansion in four quarters.

“The market has been overheated by a high-paced rise, and it would be no wonder if stocks go into correction at any time in the short term,” said Maki Sawada, equity market strategist at Nomura Securities.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average notched record closing highs on Monday after Moderna Inc became the second U.S. drugmaker to report trial results that far exceed expectations.

Read more | Moderna Covid-19 vaccine progress lifts stock markets

Around two-thirds of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher. The airline sector led gains, climbing 3.96%, with ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines adding 4.16% and 3.72%, respectively.

Other cyclical sectors followed, with miners, insurers and iron and steel rising between 2.1% and 3.4%.

Semiconductor Tokyo Electron rose 1.32% to a record high, taking positive cues from its U.S. peers.

Nikkei’s heavyweight Fanuc Corp rose nearly 1.5%, helped by upbeat industrial output data from China and the formation of a regional trade bloc comprising 15 Asia-Pacific economies.

The Mothers Index of start-up firm shares bucked the overall firmness and dropped 3.63%.

tags
top news
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
‘Sushil Modi cut off as he wasn’t allowing other BJP leaders to rise’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari
‘Sushil Modi cut off as he wasn’t allowing other BJP leaders to rise’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
Delhi may shut markets emerging as Covid-19 hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi may shut markets emerging as Covid-19 hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal
‘Sena will come wielding sword of Hindutava when country calls’: Raut
‘Sena will come wielding sword of Hindutava when country calls’: Raut
24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in Covid-19 hit French town
24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in Covid-19 hit French town
Register now for the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Register now for the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In