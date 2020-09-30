e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Oxford to study top-selling prescription drug for potential Covid treatment

Oxford to study top-selling prescription drug for potential Covid treatment

The AVID-CC trial will test the anti-tumour necrosis factor (anti-TNF) drug and will be aimed at treating people in the community, especially in care homes.

business Updated: Sep 30, 2020 15:10 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
The AVID-CC trial will enrol up to 750 patients from community care settings throughout the UK
Britain’s Oxford University said on Wednesday it would study whether the world’s best-selling prescription medicine, adalimumab, was an effective treatment for Covid-19 patients, the latest effort to repurpose existing drugs as potential coronavirus therapies.

The AVID-CC trial will test the anti-tumour necrosis factor (anti-TNF) drug and will be aimed at treating people in the community, especially in care homes.

It will enrol up to 750 patients from community care settings throughout the UK.

