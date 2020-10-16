e-paper
Home / Business News / Passenger vehicle sales in India rise 26% in September: SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales in India rise 26% in September: SIAM

However, commercial vehicles sales saw a dip of 20.13 per cent at 1,33,524 units in the quarter under review as compared with 1,67,173 units in July-September 2019.

business Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 11:42 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Heavy traffic on Vikas Marg road during the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in New Delhi on May 19, 2020.
Heavy traffic on Vikas Marg road during the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in New Delhi on May 19, 2020. (PTI File Photo )
         

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 26.45 per cent to 2,72,027 units in September as against 2,15,124 units in the same month last year, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday.

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales also rose 11.64 per cent to 18,49,546 units, compared with 16,56,658 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales were at 12,24,117 units as against 10,43,621 units in September 2019, up 17.3 per cent.

Scooter sales were also up marginally at 5,56,205 units from 5,55,754 units in the same month last year. In the July-September 2020 quarter, passenger vehicles sales increased 17.02 per cent to 7,26,232 units from 6,20,620 units in the same period of last fiscal.

Two wheeler sales during the September quarter this fiscal rose marginally to 46,90,565 units as compared with 46,82,571 units in the same period last fiscal.

However, commercial vehicles sales saw a dip of 20.13 per cent at 1,33,524 units in the quarter under review as compared with 1,67,173 units in July-September 2019. Vehicle sales across categories during the second quarter declined marginally to 55,96,223 units as against 56,51,459 units in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Passenger vehicle sales in India rise 26% in September: SIAM
