Peggy Dulany Rockefeller and Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives join hands for ‘Amplio Speaker Series’

business

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:49 IST

Margaret ‘Peggy’ Dulany Rockefeller, Founder and Chair of Synergos will feature in the ‘Amplio Speaker Series’, the second edition of the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives, its organisers announced on Thursday. Taj West End in Bengaluru will hold the event on February 14, 2020.

Kumari Shibulal will lead a fireside chat which is the main event. Kumari Shibulal who is also the Founder and Chair of The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives will have Peggy Dulany alongside her when they discuss ‘The need for individual participation in philanthropy’.

Synergos have been actively involved with the United Nations and aims to work together with its partners to “mobilize resources and bridge social and economic divides to reduce poverty and increase equity around the world”.

About the event, Kumari said: “We at the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives, are excited to host Dulany as part of our efforts to drive social change in India. We believe that the upcoming Speaker Series will play a crucial role in inspiring like-minded individuals and organizations to give back to society.”