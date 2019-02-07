RBI makes surprise cut in interest rate, home loans could get cheaper

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee on Thursday reduced the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 %, a move that could lead to banks reducing lending rates for consumer and home loans.

At the committee’s meeting, the first after Shaktikanta Das took over as the central bank’s Governor, also changed its stance to ‘neutral’ from the earlier ‘calibrated tightening’.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent, as predicted by only 21 of 65 analysts polled by news agency Reuters. Most polled respondents had expected the central bank to only change the stance, to neutral.

Four of six members of the MPC voted to cut the rates, while all six members voted for a change in the stance.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 11:56 IST