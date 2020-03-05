e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank, caps withdrawals at Rs 50,000

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank, caps withdrawals at Rs 50,000

The board of Yes Bank has also been superseded with immediate effect, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a late evening statement.

business Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:51 IST
Livemint
Livemint
Livemint, New Delhi
A watchman steps out of a Yes Bank branch in Mumbai, India, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas - RC1B6E235890
A watchman steps out of a Yes Bank branch in Mumbai, India, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas - RC1B6E235890(REUTERS)
         

The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at ₹50,000 per account till further orders.

The board of Yes Bank has also been superseded with immediate effect, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a late evening statement.

Former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar has been appointed as administrator for Yes Bank.

The latest development comes six months after the regulator did the same with the city-based cooperative lender PMC Bank after a large scam was unearthed.

Yes Bank has been grappling with mounting bad loans.

Earlier in the day, sources said SBI along with some other financial institutions would bail out Yes Bank, with the government giving the go-ahead.

However, the depositors will be allowed to withdraw more than ₹50,000 under the following conditions:

In connection with the medical treatment of the depositor or any person actually dependent on him.

Towards the cost of higher education of the depositor or any person actually dependent on him for education in India or outside India.

To pay obligatory expenses in connection with marriage or other ceremonies of the depositor or his children or of any other person actually dependent upon him.

In connection with any other unavoidable emergency.

tags
top news
Don’t panic, RBI tells Yes Bank depositors after Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Don’t panic, RBI tells Yes Bank depositors after Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30
Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News