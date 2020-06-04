e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times

Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times

“The Rights Issue saw a huge investor interest, including from lakhs of small investors and thousands of institutional investors, both Indian and foreign,” a company statement said.

business Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha  Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha  Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The rights issue of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited has been oversubscribed 1.59 times.
The rights issue of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited has been oversubscribed 1.59 times.(REUTERS File )
         

Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday said it had completed the successful closure of its Rs 53,125 crore rights issue with an oversubscription of nearly 1.59 times.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned company had opened the rights issue for subscription from May 20 with a simultaneous rights entitlement (RIL RE) platform, under which shareholders could freely trade their rights entitlement on a stock exchange for the first time ever, according to a report on Livemint website.

“The Rights Issue saw a huge investor interest, including from lakhs of small investors and thousands of institutional investors, both Indian and foreign,” a company statement said.

The public portion of the Rights issue was subscribed 1.22 times.

As per the stock exchange data, the rights priced at Rs 1,257 per share received bids for 551.30 million shares on BSE and 120.29 million shares on NSE.

The allotment of equity shares will take place on or about June 10, 2020.

RIL Chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani called the success of the rights issue a “new and proud landmark in the history of India’s capital market.”

“Since the time of Dhirubhai Ambani, the Founder of Reliance Industries Limited, our shareholders have always been our biggest source of strength. Our decades old relationship based on trust has consistently spurred us to achieve more. We are delighted and humbled by their extraordinary show of confidence in the future of Reliance,” he said.

The success of RIL’s rights issue, seen in the context of the prolonged nationwide lockdown necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, is also a vote of confidence, by both domestic investors, foreign investors and small retail shareholders, in the intrinsic strength of the Indian economy,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the Indian economy will “bounce back to follow a high growth trajectory in the time to come in the world.”

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In