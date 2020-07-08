e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Retail investors may open up REITs

Retail investors may open up REITs

The move is aimed at improving liquidity for investors in REITs, two people with direct knowledge of Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) plans said on condition of anonymity.

business Updated: Jul 08, 2020 05:47 IST
Anirudh Laskar & Jayshree P Upadhyay
Anirudh Laskar & Jayshree P Upadhyay
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Embassy Office Parks REIT is currently the only such listed trust in India. On Tuesday, the company’s REIT was trading at Rs 341 per unit on BSE. (Reuters)
Embassy Office Parks REIT is currently the only such listed trust in India. On Tuesday, the company’s REIT was trading at Rs 341 per unit on BSE. (Reuters)
         

India’s markets regulator is considering opening up real estate investment trusts (REITs) to small investors by gradually lowering the minimum trading lot size of REIT units from Rs 50,000 to the value of just a single unit, much like how stocks are traded.

The move is aimed at improving liquidity for investors in REITs, two people with direct knowledge of Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) plans said on condition of anonymity.

“Sebi is considering a plan to gradually make REITs trading akin to share trading. This will help grow the market as it will channelise household investments into commercial realty,” said one of the two people.

Embassy Office Parks REIT is currently the only such listed trust in India. On Tuesday, the company’s REIT was trading at Rs 341 per unit on BSE.

The company’s total market value is around Rs 26,245 crore but there is no free-float market cap because REIT units are not freely tradable, which will change once Sebi relaxes the rules and allows small investors to buy and sell REIT units on exchanges without any minimum lot size restrictions or perhaps in small affordable lot sizes.

The market regulator’s proposal is in line with global practices where even a single REIT unit can be traded.

Though Sebi allowed listing of REITs in 2016, so far, Embassy REIT is the only listed entity.

Despite subdued equity markets, Embassy REIT fetched a return of 25% over the last one year, which explains the growing popularity of REITs and the reason why the market regulator is now planning to allow retail investors to enter REITs market.

“Sebi is in receipt of the representation from some industry participants and is considering it. The regulator wants the REIT market to grow but can’t compromise on safety of investors,” said one of the people cited above.

tags
top news
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Finance panel focus on raising health spending to 2.1% of GDP
Finance panel focus on raising health spending to 2.1% of GDP
Foreign pupils a big revenue source for US economy
Foreign pupils a big revenue source for US economy
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
Concerns over drugs: DCGI warns against overpricing, shortage
Concerns over drugs: DCGI warns against overpricing, shortage
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In