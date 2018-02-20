 Rupee falls 49 paise against US dollar in afternoon trade | business news | Hindustan Times
Rupee falls 49 paise against US dollar in afternoon trade

business Updated: Feb 20, 2018 13:41 IST
The rupee depreciated 49 paise to 64.52 against the US dollar in afternoon trade at the interbank forex market.
The rupee depreciated 49 paise to 64.52 against the US dollar in afternoon trade at the interbank forex market.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)

The rupee depreciated 49 paise, or 0.76% to 64.69 against the US dollar in afternoon trade at the interbank forex market on Tuesday, on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

A strong dollar in overseas markets weighed on the Indian rupee, a currency dealer said.

On Friday, the rupee had ended 30 paise lower at 64.21 against the US dollar on rising global crude prices and worsening trade deficit.

On a net basis, foreign investors withdrew Rs 895.79 crore from stocks on Monday, according to provisional FPI data.

The dollar recovered from a 15-month low against the yen to trade at 106.75, up 0.15% for the day.

