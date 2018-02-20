Rupee falls 49 paise against US dollar in afternoon trade

The rupee depreciated 49 paise, or 0.76% to 64.69 against the US dollar in afternoon trade at the interbank forex market on Tuesday, on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

A strong dollar in overseas markets weighed on the Indian rupee, a currency dealer said.

On Friday, the rupee had ended 30 paise lower at 64.21 against the US dollar on rising global crude prices and worsening trade deficit.

On a net basis, foreign investors withdrew Rs 895.79 crore from stocks on Monday, according to provisional FPI data.

The dollar recovered from a 15-month low against the yen to trade at 106.75, up 0.15% for the day.