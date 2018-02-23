 Rupee recovers 17 paise against US dollar | business news | Hindustan Times
Rupee recovers 17 paise against US dollar

business Updated: Feb 23, 2018 10:38 IST
The rupee recovered 17 paise to 64.87 against the dollar in early trade on Friday, on mild selling of the greenback by exporters and a higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 107.09 points, or 0.31%, to 33,926.59 in early trade on Friday.

