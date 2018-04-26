Rupee recovers from 14-month low in early trade, up 7 paise against US dollar

The rupee recovered from a 14-month low to trade higher by 7 paise at 66.83 against the US dollar in opening session on Thursday, on fresh selling of the dollar by exporters and banks amidst a higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Forex dealers said besides selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.

Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.

The rupee opened higher by 2 paise at 66.88 against the US dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market.

The domestic currency had tumbled 52 paise to hit a 14-month low of 66.90 against the US dollar, the third biggest single-day fall for the domestic currency this year, amid surging crude prices coupled with headwinds on the macro-economic front in form of widening trade deficit.

