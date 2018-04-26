Sensex, Nifty trade higher ahead of April F&O expiry, Wipro down 3%

Key Indian equity indices opened higher on Thursday, ahead of April’s derivatives expiry.

The BSE Sensex was trading 70.74 points, or 0.21% higher at 34,572.01 at 10.28 am.The index had closed at 34,501.27 points on Wednesday.

The broader NSE Nifty, which had closed at 10,570.55 points on Wednesday, was also up 0.14% or 14.55 points at 10,585.10.

Weak global cues coupled with profit booking and caution ahead of the April derivatives expiry had pulled the key Indian equity indices lower on Wednesday.

According to market observers, a weak rupee, along with recent surge in crude oil prices and heavy selling in banking, consumer durables and capital goods stocks weighed heavy on the indices.

Asian indices were showing a mixed trend on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading in the green, up by 0.50%, while Hang Seng was down by 0.64% and South Korea’s Kospi was up by 1.35%. China’s Shanghai Composite index was trading in red, down by 0.83%.

The Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.05% while FTSE 100 was also down by 0.62% at the closing on Wednesday.