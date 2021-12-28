e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee rises 4 paise to 73.51 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 4 paise to 73.51 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.52 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.51 against the greenback, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the US dollar.

business Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 11:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Mumbai
The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment.
The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment.(PTI)
         

The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment.

Traders said the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market also supported the domestic unit.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.52 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.51 against the greenback, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the US dollar.

Forex and equity market were closed on Friday on account of Christmas.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 90.18.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 227.35 points higher at 47,200.89, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 75.60 points to 13,824.85.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,225.69 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.43 per cent to USD 51.07 per barrel.

tags
top news
Oxford vaccine may get govt nod for emergency-use authorisation this week
Oxford vaccine may get govt nod for emergency-use authorisation this week
Cold wave knocks in Delhi, temperature falls by 1-2°C: IMD
Cold wave knocks in Delhi, temperature falls by 1-2°C: IMD
2nd Test Live: Fifth wicket down, Siraj dismisses Head
2nd Test Live: Fifth wicket down, Siraj dismisses Head
You may need vaccine passport for travel next year: All you need to know about it
You may need vaccine passport for travel next year: All you need to know about it
20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million
20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million
PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first driverless train in Delhi: All you need to know
PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first driverless train in Delhi: All you need to know
11,000 litres of milk, curd poured in foundation pit for Rajasthan temple
11,000 litres of milk, curd poured in foundation pit for Rajasthan temple
‘I appeal to the Centre to repeal the farm laws’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘I appeal to the Centre to repeal the farm laws’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In