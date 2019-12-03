e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Rupee rises 8 paise to 71.58 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said, the Indian Rupee is trading in a narrow range ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision on Thursday.

business Updated: Dec 03, 2019 09:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Bankers and experts believe the Reserve Bank may cut interest rates for the sixth straight time on December 5 to support growth that has continued to slip.
Bankers and experts believe the Reserve Bank may cut interest rates for the sixth straight time on December 5 to support growth that has continued to slip.(Bloomberg)
         

The Indian rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 8 paise to 71.58 against the US dollar, as investors were hopeful that the Reserve Bank will go for another rate cut to boost economic growth.

Forex traders said, the domestic unit is trading in a narrow range ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision on Thursday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.66, then gained some momentum and touched a high of 71.58 against the dollar, showing a rise of 8 paise over its last close.

The Indian rupee on Monday had closed at 71.66 against the US dollar.

Bankers and experts believe the Reserve Bank may cut interest rates for the sixth straight time on December 5 to support growth that has continued to slip.

The RBI has cut interest rates on every single occasion the monetary policy committee (MPC) has met since Shaktikanta Das took over as the Governor in last December.

Traders said rupee is trading in a narrow range as market is awaiting fresh cues on the potential US-China trade deal.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.20 per cent to USD 61.04 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,731.33 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 66.01 points down at 40,736.16 and Nifty down 23.75 points to 12,024.45.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 97.90.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.48 per cent in morning trade.

tags
top news
Nasa finds Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram with help of Indian engineer
Nasa finds Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram with help of Indian engineer
Senior lawyer who appeared for Muslim parties sacked from Ayodhya case
Senior lawyer who appeared for Muslim parties sacked from Ayodhya case
‘I found Vikram lander’: Chennai techie finds debris on Moon, Nasa confirms
‘I found Vikram lander’: Chennai techie finds debris on Moon, Nasa confirms
Ex-constable, his aide abduct, rape minor in police quarter in Odisha: Cops
Ex-constable, his aide abduct, rape minor in police quarter in Odisha: Cops
Couldn’t speak against BJP in MP, asked Cong to raise issues: Sumitra Mahajan
Couldn’t speak against BJP in MP, asked Cong to raise issues: Sumitra Mahajan
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Players who impressed before IPL auction
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Players who impressed before IPL auction
‘I’ve been called the worst FM’: Sitharaman responds to criticism in Lok Sabha
‘I’ve been called the worst FM’: Sitharaman responds to criticism in Lok Sabha
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2HTLS 2019UPPSC 2019 Admit CardAnupam KherSSC CHSL 2019Ayodhya caseU 19 World Cup 2020

don't miss

latest news

India News

Business News