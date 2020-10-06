e-paper
Home / Business News / Sensex advances 350 points to 39,340 in opening session, Nifty above 11,500-level

Sensex advances 350 points to 39,340 in opening session, Nifty above 11,500-level

On Tuesday, Asian markets too continued their upward movement as investor sentiment further improved after US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following Covid-19 treatment.

business Updated: Oct 06, 2020 09:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Markets opened in green on Tuesday.
Markets opened in green on Tuesday. (HT Photo/Pratik Chorge)
         

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty piled on gains in opening session on Tuesday as investors indulged in wide-spread buying taking cues from positive global sentiment.

The BSE gauge Sensex surged 366.76 points or 0.94 per cent to 39,340.46 in early trade, and the NSE barometer Nifty jumped 92.35 points or 0.80 per cent to 11,595.70.

On the Sensex chart, index heavyweight HDFC led the rally with nearly 5 per cent gains, followed by Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra and State Bank of India.

All 30 Sensex constituents were trading in the green.

On Monday, the Sensex had settled at 38,973.70, up 276.65 points or 0.71 per cent; while the Nifty had closed at 11,503.35, higher by 86.40 points or 0.76 per cent.

Exchange data showed that foreign investors bought equities worth Rs 236.71 crore in Indian market on Monday.

On Tuesday, Asian markets too continued their upward movement as investor sentiment further improved after US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following Covid-19 treatment. Further, hopes of a fresh US stimulus package also buoyed investor sentiment.

