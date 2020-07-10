Sensex down 182 points at 36,555 in opening session, Nifty at 10,760

business

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 09:45 IST

Indian equity indices opened in red on Friday in line with weak cues from global markets as concerns over new lockdowns that may derail the economic recovery rise.

The BSE Sensex opened at 36,555.13 down 182 points, while the broader Nifty traded 49 points lower at 10,764.10.

Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TCS and RIL led the gains on the 30-share barometer at open. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and TechM were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 were in the red.

In the previous session on Thursday, both indices touched four-month highs. During the day, Sensex touched a peak of 36,806.30 and closed 408.68 points or 1.12% higher at 36,737.69 while NSE Nifty settled at 10,813.45 up 107.70 points or 1.01%.