Sensex falls 320 points to 30,000 in opening session, Nifty nears 8,900

The early losses come on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country that has claimed 414 lives so far and over 12,000 people have been infected with the virus, as per figures released by the ministry of health on Thursday morning.

business Updated: Apr 16, 2020 09:39 IST
Indian equity market opened in red on Thursday.
Indian equity market opened in red on Thursday. (PTI File Photo )
         

Indian equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with BSE Sensex slipping to 326.25 points to trade at 30,053.56 in and the broader Nifty fell 39.75 points to trade at 8,885.55.

In the pre-opening session equity indices slipped into the red with Sensex dropping 146.91 points or 0.48% at 30,232.90 while Nifty fell 110.60 points or 1.24% at 8,814.70.

The early losses come on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country that has claimed 414 lives so far and over 12,000 people have been infected with the virus, as per figures released by the ministry of health on Thursday morning.

Sun Pharma was the top gainer on the 30-share Sensex, surging 1.7 % followed by RIL, Power Grid and HDFC Bank. Infosys, Tata Steel and Axis Bank were among the top laggards, Mint reported.

Country’s largest IT services provider TCS, which will announce its Q4 earnings today was down 1.37%.

According to news agency Reuters, Asian stock markets were also under pressure after data showed US retail sales fell the most on record last month, and manufacturing output fell by the most in 74 years, raising fears of a deep recession.

The International Monetary Fund said growth in Asia would grind to zero for the first time in 60 years in 2020.

