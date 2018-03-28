Sensex falls almost 200 points on F&O expiry, weak global cues

Snapping its two-session winning streak, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell around 200 points in early trade on Wednesday, as investors offloaded positions ahead of March F&O expiry and the end of the financial year.

A weak trend at other Asian bourses after a sharp fall on Wall Street, driven by technology stocks, also weighed on market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading lower by 195.20 points or 0.59% at 32,979.19 at 10.24 am. The gauge had gained 577.85 points in the previous two sessions.

The NSE Nifty 50 too fell by 61.50 points or 0.60% to 10,122.65 at 10.24 am.

All the sectoral indices on the BSE, led by metals, PSU, power and banking stocks, were trading in the red, falling up to 1.34%.

Major losers that dragged down key indices were Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and NTPC, declining up to 2.56%

Investors are cutting bets on the last trading session of March F&O expiry and the end of financial year 2017-18, brokers said.

Markets will remain closed on Thursday and Friday on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,063.12 crore, while DIIs made purchases to the tune of Rs 2,172.91 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.29%, while Japan’s Nikkei was down 1.77% in early trade on Wednesday. The Shanghai Composite Index too fell 0.76%.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.43% lower on Tuesday.