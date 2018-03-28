India’s April-Feb fiscal deficit breaches FY18 target by 120%

The government reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.2 lakh crore ($110.42 billion) for the April-February period, which is 120.3% of the budgeted target for the entire fiscal year that ends this month.

Net tax receipts in the first eleven months of 2017-18 fiscal year were Rs 1.03 lakh crore, government data showed on Wednesday.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had revised the government’s fiscal deficit target to 3.5% for FY18, as against the earlier target of 3.3% of the GDP.