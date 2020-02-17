e-paper
Sensex, Nifty slip for 3rd session; oil and gas, financial stocks drag

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed lower by 202.05 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 41,055.69; while the broader NSE Nifty was down 67.75 points or 0.56 per cent at 12045.80.

business Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A view of the stock prices displayed on a digital screen outside BSE building in Mumbai
A view of the stock prices displayed on a digital screen outside BSE building in Mumbai(PTI)
         

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty on Monday closed in the red for a third session in a row, dragged by hectic sell-offs mainly in oil and gas and financial counters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed lower by 202.05 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 41,055.69; while the broader NSE Nifty was down 67.75 points or 0.56 per cent at 12045.80.

Of the Sensex constituents, 19 closed in the red and 11 in the green.

On the Sensex chart, ONGC, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Bajaj Auto and HDFC were the top losers.

While, Titan, Nestle, TCS, Kotak Bank and Tata Steel emerged as major gainers.

Asian markets closed on a mixed note.

