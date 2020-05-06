e-paper
Home / Business News / Sensex rises 232 points to close at 31,685; Nifty up 65 points to 9,270

Sensex rises 232 points to close at 31,685; Nifty up 65 points to 9,270

The S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.74% higher at 31,685 points after rising over 800 points from the day’s low. Nifty50 index closed 65 points or 0.71% higher at 9,270.

business Updated: May 06, 2020 16:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Mid- and small-cap shares also saw buying interest with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes rising 0.8% each. (HT photo)
         

Indian benchmark indices closed up on Wednesday, following two days of losses, after witnessing a highly volatile session mostly with the help from banking shares.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.74% higher at 31,685 points after rising over 800 points from the day’s low. Nifty50 index closed 65 points or 0.71% higher at 9,270.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were top gainers on Sensex. ITC, TCS and Hindustan Unilever were among the top loser on the 30-share barometer.

On Nifty, nine of 11 sector gauges ended higher led by the Nifty Private Bank index’s nearly % gain. Nifty Financial Services, Bank and Auto indexes also rose between 2% to 2.85% each.

Mid- and small-cap shares also saw buying interest with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes rising 0.8% each.

Among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, Bajaj Finance’s stock rose nearly 5.5%. Mahindra & Mahindra, GAIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp were also among the gainers.

Bharti Infratel, ITC, Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Unilever, Bharat Petroleum and TCS were among the losers.

