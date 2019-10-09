e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Sensex zooms by over 600 points, Nifty crosses 11,300

The 30-share Sensex was trading at 38,149.31 at 3.10 pm, up by 617 points. The broad-based Nifty touched 11,313.10 , up by 186 points.

business Updated: Oct 09, 2019 15:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image for representation
Image for representation(Reuters file photo)
         

The Sensex surged by over 600 points in afternoon trade on Wednesday while Nifty crossed the 11,300 mark aided by the rallying of banking and financial stocks.

The 30-share Sensex was trading at 38,149.31 at 3.10 pm, up by 617 points. The broad-based Nifty touched 11,313.10 , up by 186 points.

ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers and were trading over 4 to 5 per cent higher. The markets were closed on Tuesday for Dussehra.

Amid uncertainty over the US-China trade talks, the financial markets started on a cautious note on Thursday morning.

Trade talks between the US and China, the two biggest economies of the world, are likely to resume on Thursday. The negotiations, which have been the global markets’ most important catalyst for months, have weighed on investor sentiment.

In other Asian markets such as Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading lower, while those in Seoul were trading in the green. Shares on Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.33 per cent to USD 58.05 per barrel.

Trading in Asia was hit after the US blacklisted a group of Chinese companies, claiming that their technology plays a role in the repression of China’s Muslim minority groups. The move by the US had led to escalation of tensions ahead of the crucial trade talks on Thursday.

Beijing had demanded that Washington lift sanctions and warned that it will “resolutely safeguard” China’s interests. The Chinese commerce ministry said the curbs were interference in the country’s affairs.

The latest escalation in tensions adds yet another worry for investors already anxious over political and economic concerns. Last week, the S&P 500 posted its first back-to-back losses of 1% this year as surprisingly weak numbers in surveys of manufacturing and service industries showed the trade war is threatening US economic growth.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 14:56 IST

tags
top news
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
Oct 09, 2019 15:26 IST
On Congress’ panning of Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s stinging Bofors return
On Congress’ panning of Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s stinging Bofors return
Oct 09, 2019 16:04 IST
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Oct 09, 2019 14:38 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Oct 09, 2019 13:24 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Zaheer Khan gives an even cheekier reply to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan gives an even cheekier reply to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 15:21 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Business News