Slew of steps to revive economy: Jayant Sinha at HT-MintAsia Leadership Summit

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:04 IST

Stressing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has not forgotten the vision of nine per cent (USD$5 Trillion Economy) growth, a slew of steps are on the way to revive the economy, said Member of Parliament Jayant Sinha at HT-MintAsia Leadership Summit 2019 in Singapore on Monday.

A lot of fiscal moves, important changes in GST and steps to bring down the tax rates are being taken to resume the country’s economy, Sinha said during a panel discussion on ‘Vision for India as a Global Inluencer’. Pinaki Misra, Member of Parliament and Sachin Pilot, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and President, Rajasthan State Congress Committee were also part of the panel discussion.

Sinha called for massive investments by the automotive industries in the country on new business models, technology, Electric Vehicles. “The government is also encouraging the concept of ride-sharing, which also adds to the lower sales of cars,” he said.

The BJP leader and the MP from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh constituency, Sinha also listed the reasons for PM Modi’s decisive win in the Lok Sabha elections.

The win was the combination of delivery on promises and PM Modi’s popularity, he said adding that the third factor, which he said was “very very important” is the strength of organization on ground.

“This organisation is second to none, probably the only organisation with 100 billion members. This means ability to represent each and every booth and play the ground-level game extraordinarily well… those are the factors that led to incredible mandate,” Sinha said.

Sachin Pilot, who was also part of the panel discussion, said the Congress has been striving hard for more than seven decades to nurture and grow the institutions of the country, which are strong to hold us now. He also expressed his discontentment over how the Centre abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. “Even if it is a majority government, a healthy functioning of the government depends on being transparent and seeking the support of every party in connection with every matter. The way the issue was handled was not received well by the general public,” he said.

Jaynat SInha was quick to rebut, “It is exactly the way… the government operated with all democratic practices.”

Sachin Pilot, however, stressed that all political parties would work together putting aside the political interest, when it concerns the interest of the nation.

For Biju Janata dal’s Pinaki, the Vision for India as a Global Influencer is the buying capacity or buying power of the citizens. When asked whether the government of Orissa is moving from Federalism and marching towards Unipolarity, he said, “People are more knowledgeable, especially the marginal voters or the new voters, who are very clear on whom to vote in the state election and whom to go for in the national-level.”

Top leaders of the world -- from policy makers in the fields of economics, sports, films to entrepreneurs have come together at the summit to discuss the rise of Asia and the East, amidst the political and economic surge.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 16:02 IST