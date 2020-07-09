e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Small  NBFCs  saving  cash

Small  NBFCs  saving  cash

The pandemic has also forced these companies to relook at their loan portfolios, trying to dump wholesale loans in favour of retail ones.

business Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:40 IST
Shayan Ghosh and Tanya Thomas
Shayan Ghosh and Tanya Thomas
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Another NBFC, Edelweiss Financial Services has resorted to selling down its wholesale loans and is looking to reduce it to zero in two years.
Another NBFC, Edelweiss Financial Services has resorted to selling down its wholesale loans and is looking to reduce it to zero in two years.(Bloomberg)
         

As liquidity becomes limited in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, small and mid-sized non-bank financiers are going extremely slow on new loans, to a point when it is almost down to a trickle.

The pandemic has also forced these companies to relook at their loan portfolios, trying to dump wholesale loans in favour of retail ones. This shift was seen even in banks after the last bout of bad loans and this time around it is the reluctance of banks to fund wholesale non-bank financiers that is leading to this shift.

For instance, the likes of IIFL Finance and Edelweiss Financial Services want to completely exit the wholesale loan business in the next couple of years by down-selling these assets. Nirmal Jain, chairman and chief executive, IIFL Finance told Mint in an interview that the NBFC industry is reorganising itself. “Things are not very easy,” said Jain.

Another NBFC, Edelweiss Financial Services has resorted to selling down its wholesale loans and is looking to reduce it to zero in two years. Its wholesale loan book has shrunk 28.5% sequentially and 41% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 8,393 crore in the March quarter.

tags
top news
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In