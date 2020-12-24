e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / SpiceJet signs MoU with GHAC for Covid-19 vaccine delivery from Hyderabad

SpiceJet signs MoU with GHAC for Covid-19 vaccine delivery from Hyderabad

In a press release, SpiceJet said as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the GHAC will provide required space at the Hyderabad airport “on priority” for the airline’s vaccine shipments and it will also train the airline’s personnel.

business Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 13:37 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
As part of this MoU, SpiceXpress – the cargo arm of SpiceJet – envisions to provide efficient, speedy and reliable solutions for vaccine delivery, while also creating a sustainable cold chain network, according to the release.
As part of this MoU, SpiceXpress – the cargo arm of SpiceJet – envisions to provide efficient, speedy and reliable solutions for vaccine delivery, while also creating a sustainable cold chain network, according to the release.(REUTERS)
         

SpiceJet said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) to ensure seamless delivery of the coronavirus vaccine from the Hyderabad airport to domestic and international markets.

Hyderabad and its surrounding districts have a number of pharmaceutical companies. The Hyderabad airport, which is managed and operated by the GMR group, is expected to be a key hub in transportation of Covid-19 vaccine domestically and globally.

In a press release, SpiceJet said as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the GHAC will provide required space at the Hyderabad airport “on priority” for the airline’s vaccine shipments and it will also train the airline’s personnel.

“SpiceJet on its part will keep a dedicated fleet of freighters, including wide-body aircraft, at the Hyderabad airport to handle all domestic and international consignments,” the release added.

As part of this MoU, SpiceXpress – the cargo arm of SpiceJet – envisions to provide efficient, speedy and reliable solutions for vaccine delivery, while also creating a sustainable cold chain network, according to the release.

“SpiceXpress aims to provide the first mile pick up and last mile delivery to carry Covid-19 vaccines across the domestic and international markets in a temperature-controlled environment,” it added.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India’: PM
‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India’: PM
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘India have class players but Australia will blow them away in Melbourne’
‘India have class players but Australia will blow them away in Melbourne’
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In