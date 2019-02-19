 SpiceJet to commence 12 new domestic flights from March 31
SpiceJet to commence 12 new domestic flights from March 31

According to SpiceJet, the new services include daily direct flights on the Bhopal-Surat-Bhopal, Gorakhpur-Mumbai-Gorakhpur and Jaipur-Dharamshala-Jaipur sectors.

Updated: Feb 19, 2019 20:28 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will commence 12 new direct flights on its domestic network, starting March 31, 2019. (Picture for representation)

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will commence 12 new direct flights on its domestic network, starting March 31, 2019. According to the company, the new services include daily direct flights on the Bhopal-Surat-Bhopal, Gorakhpur-Mumbai-Gorakhpur and Jaipur-Dharamshala-Jaipur sectors.

“We see immense potential in these sectors and are delighted to introduce these 12 flights on our domestic network,” said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Sales and Revenue Officer, SpiceJet, in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are sure that the new flights will offer immense flexibility to both business and leisure travellers.”

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 20:28 IST

