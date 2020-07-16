e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / UK-linked tax havens to reveal ownership details

UK-linked tax havens to reveal ownership details

The government has been campaigning to make such registers a global norm by 2023. “This information improves the ability of law enforcers to detect money laundering and financial crime,” officials said.

business Updated: Jul 16, 2020 02:00 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Parliament, London on July 15, 2020.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Parliament, London on July 15, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Eight of the UK’s overseas territories have made a commitment to allow public access to their registers that show who owns companies in their jurisdictions as part of a move to tackle illicit money, the Boris Johnson government said on Wednesday.

The eight territories are: Anguilla, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, Montserrat, the Pitcairn Islands and St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. The government said it expects access to the registers by 2023.

Welcoming the commitment, the government said it is hopeful the only remaining permanently inhabited territory not to make an announcement, the British Virgin Islands, will make a similar commitment soon. The territories have their own governments that allow them to decide on issues such as tax and registering companies ultimately owned by foreign nationals and whether to make the ownership registers public or not. The government has been campaigning to make such registers a global norm by 2023. “This information improves the ability of law enforcers to detect money laundering and financial crime,” officials said.

tags
top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In