US tariff decision ‘unfortunate development’: Suresh Prabhu

Commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu on Saturday termed the US administration’s decision to hike tariff on certain steel and aluminium products as an “unfortunate development”.

“We are committed to free trade. We have taken note of it... It is an unfortunate development,” Prabhu said about the US decision.

“We will take up this issue bilaterally with all the countries,” he said here.

The US recently imposed hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, citing national security concerns and the need to protect American industries from “unfair” business practices, triggering fears of a global trade war.

US President Trump signed two proclamations that levied a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% tariff on aluminium imported from all countries except Canada and Mexico.