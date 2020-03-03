e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Vodafone global CEO seeks meeting with telecom minister

Vodafone global CEO seeks meeting with telecom minister

The meeting of Vodafone’s top executive comes at a time when the company is facing a survival crisis.Vodafone Idea is the worst hit by the Supreme Court's AGR verdict with over ₹50,000 crore in past dues

business Updated: Mar 03, 2020 11:39 IST
Navadha Pandey
Navadha Pandey
Livemint
Vodafone has asked the government for urgent relief and also suggested that licence fee and spectrum usage charges be reduced. Photo: Reuters
Vodafone has asked the government for urgent relief and also suggested that licence fee and spectrum usage charges be reduced. Photo: Reuters
         

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Plc global chief executive officer Nick Read plans to come to India on 6 March and has requested a meeting with telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, a person aware of the matter said requesting anonymity.

“The meeting has not been confirmed by the government yet,” the person said.

The meeting of Vodafone’s top executive comes at a time when its India entity, formed by merging Vodafone India with Idea Cellular of the Aditya Birla group, has been facing a survival crisis following an unfavourable court verdict.

The Supreme Court had last year upheld the government’s definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), on which it calculates levies on telecom operators. The order dealt a blow to the telecom industry. Vodafone Idea is the worst hit by the verdict with over 50,000 crore in past dues.

The company has asked the government for urgent relief and also suggested that licence fee and spectrum usage charges be reduced, and that its goods and services tax credits worth 8,000 crore be adjusted against its dues. It has also requested that after the adjustments, the payment of balance amount of interest, penalty, and interest on penalty be allowed in a staggered manner.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has urged the government to set a minimum price of 35 for 1 gigabyte (GB) of mobile data, besides 50 a month as connectivity charges, to support a recovery of the telecom sector, Mint reporter earlier this week.

tags
top news
Coronavirus scare hits Noida school, shut for three days
Coronavirus scare hits Noida school, shut for three days
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Security scare at Parliament after MP’s car accidentally touches boom barrier
Security scare at Parliament after MP’s car accidentally touches boom barrier
Handshake? No thanks; global greeting habits change due to coronavirus
Handshake? No thanks; global greeting habits change due to coronavirus
Yamaha announces price list of its entire BS 6 product line-up
Yamaha announces price list of its entire BS 6 product line-up
Delhi gangster who shot singer surrounded by cops, outs ‘surrender offer’
Delhi gangster who shot singer surrounded by cops, outs ‘surrender offer’
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusSSC CHSL Admit cardHSSC Recruitment 2020Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersPM ModiDelhi riotsAsim Riaz

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News