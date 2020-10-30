e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Vodafone Idea shares jump over 7 pc after Q2 earnings

Vodafone Idea shares jump over 7 pc after Q2 earnings

The stock rose by 6.44 per cent to Rs 8.92 on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped 7.18 per cent to Rs 8.95.

business Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 14:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi
A hotel employee clears a table after Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular news conference in Mumbai.
A hotel employee clears a table after Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular news conference in Mumbai.(Reuters)
         

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Friday gained over 7 per cent after the company reported significant narrowing of losses to about Rs 7,218 crore for the September quarter, and said signs of recovery were visible with gradual improvement in economic activities.

The stock rose by 6.44 per cent to Rs 8.92 on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped 7.18 per cent to Rs 8.95.

The company’s losses in Q2 FY20 had been at a staggering Rs 50,921.9 crore after it provisioned for Supreme Court mandated statutory dues.

The gross revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, came in at about Rs 10,791 crore, marginally lower than the same period of the previous year.

The revenue was, however, 1.2 per cent higher when compared sequentially, and the company noted that the impact of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown has gradually started to ease.

Realisation measured in average revenue per user (ARPU) -- a key metric for telecom firms -- improved to Rs 119 in Q2 FY21 from Rs 114 in the June quarter.

Its Q2 loss at Rs 7,218.2 crore was lower even on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The results came after market hours on Thursday.

tags
top news
Eating out, grocery shopping more dangerous than air travel during Covid-19: Study
Eating out, grocery shopping more dangerous than air travel during Covid-19: Study
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
China focuses on building its own core tech as US curbs supply
China focuses on building its own core tech as US curbs supply
China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
PM Modi pays homage to Keshubhai Patel, inaugurates ‘Arogya Van’ in Gujarat
PM Modi pays homage to Keshubhai Patel, inaugurates ‘Arogya Van’ in Gujarat
Congress must apologise: Javadekar after Pak minister’s Pulwama comments
Congress must apologise: Javadekar after Pak minister’s Pulwama comments
India and US discuss UNSC agenda, agree to work closely together
India and US discuss UNSC agenda, agree to work closely together
India urges Saudi Arabia to take ‘corrective steps’ over depiction of J&K in bank note
India urges Saudi Arabia to take ‘corrective steps’ over depiction of J&K in bank note
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In