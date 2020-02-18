e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Vodafone Idea stock falls over 16 per cent on rating downgrade

Vodafone Idea stock falls over 16 per cent on rating downgrade

On the BSE, the stock plunged 14.91 per cent to trade at Rs 2.91 in early market hours. Later it was trading with a loss of 8.77 per cent at Rs 3.12.

business Updated: Feb 18, 2020 12:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Vodafone - Idea , India Mobile congress 2019 , New Delhi , 15/10/2019 , photo:pradeep gaur/mint
Vodafone - Idea , India Mobile congress 2019 , New Delhi , 15/10/2019 , photo:pradeep gaur/mint(Mint file photo for representation)
         

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Tuesday tanked over 16 per cent due to rating downgrade on AGR dues and other issues of the company.

On the BSE, the stock plunged 14.91 per cent to trade at Rs 2.91 in early market hours. Later it was trading with a loss of 8.77 per cent at Rs 3.12.

The scrip plummeted to a low of Rs 2.85, down 16.17 per cent, on the NSE. It was trading 7.35 per cent lower at Rs 3.15.

Vodafone Idea on Monday said Care Ratings has downgraded rating on its long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures.

The downgrade is on account of “significant erosion” in the overall risk profile of the company in the wake of absence of relief on modification plea relating to AGR dues on February 14.

It also takes cognizance of recent losses suffered by the company in the quarter ended December.

In a separate filing, Vodafone Idea had said its board has authorised the company to immediately pay Rs 2,500 crore, a portion of its statutory dues, to the telecom department on Monday.

The company also promised to pay another Rs 1,000 crore before the end of the week.

Meanwhile, shares of Bharti Airtel lost 1.82 per cent to trade at Rs 554.70 apiece on the BSE.

Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has paid Rs 10,000 crore to the DoT towards statutory dues.

tags
top news
Won’t question Nitish Kumar’s decision, says Prashant Kishor on expulsion from JD(U)
Won’t question Nitish Kumar’s decision, says Prashant Kishor on expulsion from JD(U)
Decoding AAP’s spectacular victory in 3 charts. Why BJP lost despite its gains
Decoding AAP’s spectacular victory in 3 charts. Why BJP lost despite its gains
No graveyard in Ram Janmabhoomi, says Ayodhya DM
No graveyard in Ram Janmabhoomi, says Ayodhya DM
Masood Azhar, claimed to be missing, hiding in bomb-proof house in Pak: Intel
Masood Azhar, claimed to be missing, hiding in bomb-proof house in Pak: Intel
First pictures of the all new Hyundai i20 hatchback released
First pictures of the all new Hyundai i20 hatchback released
Apple users, your Mac isn’t safer than Windows PC anymore
Apple users, your Mac isn’t safer than Windows PC anymore
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
trending topics
UPPSC PCS prelims ResultMira RajputVirat KohliMujhse Shaadi KarogeCoronavirusSmriti Irani

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News