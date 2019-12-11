What happens if you don’t link PAN card with Aadhaar by December 31

business

Still have not linked your PAN (Permanent Account Number) card with Aadhaar? Do it right away as the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is expected to declare PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar as “invalid” if not linked till December 31, 2019.

The income tax department has extended the deadline of linking PAN cards with Aadhaar for the seventh time to December 31, 2019, from September 30, 2019.

The income tax department said, “In case of failure to intimate the Aadhaar number, PAN allotted to the person shall be deemed to be invalid and other provisions of this Act shall apply, as if the person had not applied for allotment of PAN.”

The Finance Bill says that all PAN cards that will not be linked with Aadhaar by December 31, 2019, will become “inoperative”. There is a possibility that the income tax department might allow revival of the “inoperative” PAN cards when they are linked with Aadhaar.

Here are ways you can easily link your PAN card with Aadhaar:

For linking your PAN card with Aadhaar, you don’t have to stand in queue and the process is simple and quick. People who still have not linked their PAN cards with Aadhaar can simply visit the income tax e-filing portal or can link PAN and Aadhaar through SMS.

Linking PAN card with Aadhaar online

To link PAN card with Aadhaar online, users will have to visit to the e-filing portal where on the left side they would find a “Link Aadhaar section.

e-filing link: https://www1.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-FilingGS/Services/LinkAadhaarHome.html

Users will need to submit PAN, Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar to complete the process. The authentication is done through an OTP sent to your registered mobile phone.

Linking PAN card with Aadhaar via SMS

As mentioned, users can also link their PAN card with Aadhaar through SMS. To link PAN with Aadhaar go to the message or SMS option of your mobile phone, type UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><Space><10 digit PAN> ad send the message to either 567678 or 56161.

Make sure to link PAN card with Aadhaar, a person’s name, gender, date of birth should be exactly the same in both the documents.

If the name on person’s Aadhaar card is different from that mentioned in PAN card, the linking will fail and the person will have to get the name changed in database of either of the two documents.