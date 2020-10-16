e-paper
You will need OTP for home delivery of LPG cylinder from Nov 1: All you need to know

The system is called Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) and reports say it will help prevent theft and identify the right customer.

business Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 13:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)
The system of home delivery of your Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder is all set to change from next month. From November 1, you will need a one-time password (OTP) to get your gas cylinder delivered at your doorstep. According to reports, oil companies are implementing the new system, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), to prevent theft and identify the right customer.

Here’s all you need to know about it:

1. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) will first be implemented in 100 smart cities. A pilot project is already underway in Jaipur in Rajasthan.

2. Under this system, delivery shall not be completed only by booking for the cylinder. A code will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number. The delivery will be completed only when the code is shown to the delivery person.

3. In case the customer’s mobile number is not updated, the delivery person will update in real-time with an app and generate the code.

4. With the implementation of this system, customers whose details, i.e. the address and their mobile number, are wrong, will face difficulties. Delivery of their gas cylinder can be stopped due to incorrect details.

5. After 100 smart cities, it shall later be expanded to other cities.

6. The system will not be applicable to commercial cylinders.

