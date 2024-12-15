13 IPOs in spotlight next week with mega openings, listing lined up

Next week, investors will be glued to their screens as a total of 13 initial public offerings (IPOs) take centre stage in the primary markets. Spanning from Monday, December 16 to Friday the week promises to be packed with market activity as a number of companies, including Mamata Machinery and Transrail Lighting, prepare to launch their offerings. 4 new IPO openings and 11 listing will lure investors next week.(Representational image)

The action kicks off with two new IPOs in the mainline segment - Mamata Machinery and Transrail Lighting - both set to launch their public offerings. In addition, five other mainboard IPOs that are already open for subscription - Mobikwik Systems, Vishal Mega Mart, Sai Life Sciences, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, and International Gemmological Institute - will experience developments this week.

Among these, the IPOs of Mobikwik, Vishal Mega Mart, and Sai Life Sciences are set to have their share allocations finalised on December 16. Their market debuts are expected to take place on December 18, as the companies make their first appearances on D-Street.

Meanwhile, the allocation for Inventurus Knowledge Solutions' IPO is anticipated to be concluded on December 17, with the company scheduled for listing on December 19. The IPO of the International Gemmological Institute will follow a similar timeline, with share allocations expected to be finalised on December 18, and the listing provisionally set for December 20.

The forthcoming week is set to be a busy one for the IPO market, as investors eagerly watch these companies make their public debut.

Mamata Machinery IPO

Mamata Machinery's book-built offering, valued at ₹179.39 crore, will go public on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The IPO consists of a new offering of 7,382,340 shares with a lot size of 61 shares and a price range of ₹230–243. A minimum of 61 shares, as well as multiples of that number, are up for bid by investors.

It is anticipated that the Mamata Machinery IPO subscription period would end on Monday, December 23, 2024. On Tuesday, December 24, 2024, shares are expected to be distributed based on the allocation basis. On Friday, December 27, 2024, Mamata Machinery's shares are anticipated to debut on the stock exchange.

Transrail Lighting IPO

The public will be able to subscribe for Transrail Lighting's first share sale on Thursday, December 19, 2024. 10,160,000 shares with a face value of ₹2 each are up for sale as part of the public offering, which also includes a new issue of shares valued at about ₹400 crore.

The lot size and price range have not yet been disclosed by the corporation. On Monday, December 23, 2024, the Transrail Lighting IPO subscription period is anticipated to end. The shares are anticipated to be completed on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, based on the allocation basis. It is anticipated that on Friday, December 27, 2024, the company's shares will have their market debut.

Next week's SME IPOs

With the introduction of Identical Brains Studios and NACDAC Infrastructure's public offers the following week, the SME platform is likewise ready for action. Six SME IPOs, including Yash Highvoltage, Supreme Facility Management, Purple United Sales, Toss The Coin, Jungle Camps India, and Dhanlaxmi Crop Science, are also planned to list next week.

Important Dates to Keep in Mind

December 16: Funding for the first public offerings of Mobikwik, Vishal Mega Mart, and Sai Life Sciences.

December 17: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment to be announced.

December 18: International Gemmological Institute IPO allotment to be announced.

December 19–20: Mamata Machinery and Transrail Lighting's initial public offerings (IPOs) to open.

December 23: The Mamata Machinery and Transrail Lighting IPO subscription period ends.

December 27: Transrail Lighting and Mamata Machinery IPO to be listed.

With such a full slate of new listings and developments, next week will undoubtedly be one to watch for anyone with an interest in the stock market.