2 Tata cars get 5 stars as Bharat-NCAP awards first-ever ratings; Gadkari lauds

Tata Motors' home-grown sports utility vehicles (SUV) Tata Safari and Tata Harrier have received the highest five-star ratings after being crash-tested under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP), India’s independent safety performance evaluation protocol. They are the first two cars to have received the highest ratings for adult occupant protection and child occupant protection, under the new system. Tata Motors.(Reuters file photo)

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari lauded Tata Motors for the feat.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"Bharat-NCAP is India’s independent, atmanirbhar voice on vehicle safety. It is benchmarked to the best-in-class global standards and the Bharat-NCAP vehicle rating system is designed to advance road safety and vehicle safety standards beyond mandatory regulations," he said.

Gadkari said the two vehicles were the first-ever vehicles to be certified.

"I’m delighted that the first ever vehicles being certified today with the highest achievable 5-star rating, are both from Tata Motors. I congratulate them on the award of this coveted certification with the highest possible ratings and for continuing to enrich their legacy of introducing the safest vehicles on Indian roads," he added.

Bharat NCAP shared the result for the two cars on X.

"Bringing Global Safety Standards to India! Tata's Safari/Harrier shine with top-notch adult and child safety ratings in Frontal, Side, and Pole Side Impact Tests by BNCAP. Taking the first stride towards," it wrote.

The agency had said earlier this week it would release the safety ratings for the initial batch of vehicles it evaluated since its inception. The testing body was established earlier this year to test the safety of Indian-made cars. It had conducted these tests earlier this month.

Only four other countries have their own testing system. They are the United States, China, South Korea and Japan.

Gadkari also shared the moment when he awarded the certification to Tata Group's officials.

“A commendable feat that resonates with the commitment to excellence and the well-being of the Indian consumer,” he wrote.