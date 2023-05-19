New TCS rule change: 20% tax on overseas credit card transactions above 7 Lakh

20% Tax Collection at Source on overseas credit card transactions now above ₹7 Lakh, the government's clarification regarding applicability of TCS to small Debit/Credit Transactions under Liberalized Remittance Scheme said on Friday. Managing your ICICI credit card requires patience and is essential for you to maintain a good credit score.

"Concerns have been raised about the applicability of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) to small transactions under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) from July 1, 2023. To avoid any procedural ambiguity, it has been decided that any payments by an individual using their international Debit or Credit cards upto ₹7 lakh per financial year will be excluded from the LRS limits and hence, will not attract any TCS

Existing beneficial TCS treatment for education and health payments will also continue.

The necessary changes to the Rules (Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions Rules), 2000) will be issued separately," an official statement read.