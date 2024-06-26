6 health insurance claim rule changes you should know: Report
Cashless claims, claims from multiple insurers, lower waiting period, are some examples of new health insurance claim rules
India's health insurance has seen multiple changes in recent times, with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) overhauling multiple rules on health insurance claims, according to an Economic Times report.
What are the new health insurance claim rules?
1) Cashless health insurance claims anywhere
You need not pay the hospital, even if it is a non-network kind, and can claim the medical fees from the insurer immediately, while earlier, you had to pay out of your pocket and then, claim for a reimbursement after being discharged.
Also Read: Insurers can't advertise ULIPs as investments & mislead customers: IRDAI
2) Cashless claim clearance time
Insurers have to clear claims within three hours of receiving it from the hospital during discharge and have one hour to clear cashless claims at the time of admission, cutting down delays.
3) Waiting period cut for pre-existing diseases
Earlier, if you had a specific health condition or disease at the time of buying your health insurance policy, you had to wait for 4 years to become eligible to claim insurance for that condition. This waiting period has now been reduced to 3 years.
Also Read: Zurich insurance acquires 70% of Kotak insurance, will introduce new brand
4) No limitation for Ayush treatment
Ayush treatments including ayurveda, yoga, unani, siddha, and homoeopathy are now recognised by the Insurance regulator (IRDAI) and claims won’t be rejected for Ayush treatment if you fulfill the specified conditions.
5) Moratorium period cut to 5 years
If you have a health plan with continuous coverage for five years, which includes portability and migration, the insurer cannot contest any claim on grounds of non-disclosure or misrepresentation, except in cases of fraud. This period was eight years earlier.
6) Claims with multiple insurers
You can make a claim for a single hospitalisation from multiple health insurance policies. For example, if you have two policies worth Rs.5 lakh and Rs.10 lakh, and you get a hospital bill of Rs.12 lakh, both the policies can be used to settle the claim.
Also Read: Insurer fined ₹40k for rejecting Chandigarh woman’s claim
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.