75% of all new code at Google is AI-generated, Sundar Pichai says

Google is doubling down for the agentic era, and the shift starts from within. Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (AP)

“Today, about 75% of all new code at Google is now AI-generated and approved by engineers, up from 50% last fall,” Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a post on ‘The Keyword’ on Wednesday. “We are now shifting to truly agentic workflows. Our engineers are orchestrating fully autonomous digital task forces, firing off agents and accomplishing incredible things.”

Pichai's blogpost kicks off Google Cloud Next26—an annual flagship conference where the search giant shows its latest innovations in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, security and data analytics. This year's focus is Gemini Enterprise— an end-to-end system for the agentic era—which according to Pichai has seen 40% growth in paid monthly active users on a sequential basis.

“Through this rapid growth, we've seen how every employee in every organisation can become a builder…," Pichai went on to say. “This is an incredible shift, but it comes with complexity. The conversation has gone from ‘Can we build an agent?' to ‘How do we manage thousands of them?’.”

To that end, Google has launched Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, which aims to provide a secure, full-stack “connective tissue” between data, people and goals to optimise agents.

Google is building that “connective tissue” within its own ecosystem.

Recently, a complex code migration by agents and engineers was completed six times faster than was possible a year ago with engineers alone. The Gemini app on MacOS was built using Antigravity—Google's own “agent-first” platform where autonomous AI agents can plan, write code, and test applications in a browser with minimal human intervention.