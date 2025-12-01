A 70% slide in Ola Electric sales casts doubt on revised annual target as well

EV sales of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. fell to the lowest in at least 36 months in November 2025, even as the erstwhile market leader finds itself in “sacrifice for survival” mode. Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director, Ola Electric. Ola Electric has to sell 18,500 units/month in FY26 to stay operationally profitable. (PTI) The Bengaluru-based pureplay EV two-wheeler maker sold 8,400 electric scooters and motorcycles in November 2025, as against 29,322 units in the year-ago period—down 71% year-on-year for the month, according to VAHAN data. That’s the lowest since at least September 2022, when Ola Electric sold ~9,800 units, and down nearly 80% since peak sales of 53,647 units in March 2024. This has pushed the erstwhile market leader to the fifth spot in India’s pecking order for electric two-wheelers, with even Hero Vida—a relatively late entrant to India’s EV space—selling more. TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Ather Energy Ltd. were the Top 3 electric two-wheeler makers in November 2025, in that order.

Ola Electric sold 8,400 units in November 2025. (VAHAN/HT)

At 1,16,859 units, India’s electric two-wheeler sales in November were the second highest for a month in 2025, but were still down 3% compared to the year-ago period, according to VAHAN data. Ola Electric vs The Rest Ola Electric has claimed that the electric two-wheeler market itself is flat. “While the market has been flat, competition has intensified. Many OEMs have chosen to pursue short-term market share through aggressive discounting and elevated channel incentives, at the cost of profitability,” the company said in its shareholder letter after second-quarter results. Between April-November 2025, electric two-wheeler sales in India grew 13.53% year-on-year to 8,74,777 units while those of Ola Electric fell 51.22% year-on-year to 1,33,521 units, according to VAHAN data.

Ola Electric has to sell nearly 19,000 units every month for the rest of FY26. (VAHAN/HT)