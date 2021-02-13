A flurry of IPOs set to hit India in 2021
- “More than $60 billion has been invested in India’s internet startups in the past five years, with around $12 billion in 2020 alone. Many of these leaders, which operate businesses are now on the cusp of listing,” HSBC Global Research said in a February 2021 report.
India’s internet economy is set to attract massive investments as several players such as food-delivery startup Zomato, courier service provider Delhivery, Walmart-owned Flipkart, and e-tailer Nykaa are expected to enter the public market in 2021.
“More than $60 billion has been invested in India’s internet startups in the past five years, with around $12 billion in 2020 alone. Many of these leaders, which operate businesses are now on the cusp of listing,” HSBC Global Research said in a February 2021 report.
In a January report, Citi Research said that it expects IPOs to accelerate in 2021, aided by improving profitability and scale in various verticals. Internet sub-segments such as e-commerce and edtech, combined with penetration of wireless subscribers and improved quality by telecom operators are likely to drive growth, analysts said.
Analysts at HSBC estimate that the total value of the country’s internet economy could cross $180 billion by 2025, while analysts at Citi Research estimate the market to be worth $639 billion by 2030.
E-commerce is expected to lead the growth in the internet economy. Analysts said while Amazon.com Inc and Flipkart dominate the space with 80% market share, India’s e-commerce is still evolving. The entry of Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Platforms Ltd, with its online retail business, could stiffen competition and threaten existing players.
Jio Platforms houses RIL’s telecom business Jio and a slew of other digital services such as online grocery delivery, healthcare, payments, gaming, cloud. Citi Research said that it expects public market listings to accelerate in 2021, aided by improving profitability and scale in various verticals, OTT content, music, video conferencing, etc.
Mint had on 18 January reported that Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd plans to embed its e-commerce app JioMart into WhatsApp within six months, allowing the 400 million users of India’s most popular messaging service to order products without having to leave the app.
“Jio is set to emerge as a significant threat, along with multiple vertical e-commerce players and hundreds of brands that are now delivering direct to consumers. We believe Reliance Jio, a relative newcomer, will become a stronger competitor, because of its offline retail presence (over 12,000 stores across 7,000 cities),” HSBC said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EaseMyTrip aims for listing by March 31 despite travel slump
- The company will look to exploit a surge in liquidity in primary markets that has led to blockbuster demand for IPOs in recent months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A flurry of IPOs set to hit India in 2021
- “More than $60 billion has been invested in India’s internet startups in the past five years, with around $12 billion in 2020 alone. Many of these leaders, which operate businesses are now on the cusp of listing,” HSBC Global Research said in a February 2021 report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gap in talks with Myntra for a potential tie-up
- The business transition is a work in progress, the people cited above said, seeking anonymity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mutual funds reduce stake in key Nifty stocks in January
- In January, local MFs trimmed their positions in Reliance Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, PowerGrid Corp. of India and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, according to data sourced from Edelweiss Alternative Research and ACE MF.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chanda Kochhar gets bail in money transfer case
- Kochhar on Friday appeared before the special PMLA court, following summons by the court. Her lawyer, advocate Vijay Agarwal, then sought bail for her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tata Motors names Marc Llistosella as its India head
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPI inflation eases in January, IIP returns to growth path in Dec
- The inflation numbers are in keeping with the RBI’s projection of a moderation in price levels, and lower than the 4.45% projection made by a Reuters poll of economists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi extends time for submission of comments on proposal on appointment of MDs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank of England imposes tougher rule on banks in first post-Brexit proposal
- The central bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority said it won’t allow lenders in the country to get a capital benefit from their investments in software technology. The decision contrasts with a move by the EU last year to allow its lenders to get a break on capital worth up to 20 billion euros
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record 100 million smartphones shipped in H2 2020 in India: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SoftBank-backed Coupang reveals revenue surge ahead of US IPO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Credit Suisse pays $600 Million to settle US mortgage case
- The plaintiff, MBIA Insurance Corp., said late Thursday that it had reached an agreement, after a post-trial court decision that ordered the Swiss bank to pay about $604 million in damages. The settlement means there will be no appeal trial.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Industrial production grows by 1 pc in December
- According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, the manufacturing sector output grew by 1.6 per cent in December 2020. Mining output declined by 4.8 per cent, while power generation grew 5.1 per cent in December 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex ends 12.78 pts higher at record 51,544.30; Nifty slips 10 pts to 15,163.3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICICI Bank money laundering case: Chanda Kochchar granted bail
- ED filed a complaint against Kochhars and the Dhoots on November 3, 2020 and accused eight companies in the money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox