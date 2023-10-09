‘To learn & step out of my comfort zone': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal on joining Shark Tank India 3

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, who will make his TV debut with the upcoming season 3 of Shark Tank India, joined the shoot over the weekend, and said he agreed to come onboard to ‘learn and step outside my comfort zone.’ Deepinder Goyal (centre) with fellow 'sharks' (left to right) Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Aman Gupta.

“All growth comes from discomfort. I am here to learn, step outside my comfort zone, and add my two special cents to something crazy. This is turning out to be a weekend well spent outside of @zomato,” Goyal posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

With the post, he shared a photo from the sets; seen with him in the picture are Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (founder-CEO, Shaadi.com – People Group), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO, Sugar Cosmetics) and Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO, boAt) each of whom has been on the judges' panel since the inaugural season.

Welcoming the Zomato CEO to the panel, fellow debutant ‘shark,’ OYO Group founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal posted on X: “So good to have you with us in the tank @deepigoyal. Entrepreneurs are in for a treat to have such a hands on investor like you on the show.”

The Shark Tank India 3 panel of judges will also feature Peyush Bansal (founder-CEO, Lesnkart) and Amit Jain (co-founder and CEO, CarDekho). While Bansal has been with the show since the debut season, Jain joined in the second. Two sharks from the original season – Ashneer Grover (co-founder, BharatPe) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder, Mamaearth) – will, however, not be on the panel for a second consecutive season.

The latest edition will bring back budding entrepreneurs from its predecessor.

